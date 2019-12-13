(The video in this story is from 2017.)

Salt & Straw announced two high-profile investors this week: entertainer Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and film producer Dany Garcia, who is also the chairwoman and CEO of The Garcia Companies.

The Portland-based company said Johnson and Garcia have been longtime fans of Salt & Straw. The investments by Johnson and Garcia give them an ownership stake in the company, which includes a strategic partnership role, Salt & Straw said.

While Johnson hasn’t posted anything publicly about his investment, Garcia shared her excitement on Instagram.

“I have long-admired the craft and creativity of this company, and the way it has earned a loyal following with their thoughtfulness for the customer experience. And not to mention, Salt & Straw was the first thing I reached for after my competition diet came to a close!! I look forward to this most delicious partnership!!” Garcia wrote in the post.

To celebrate the new partnership, Salt & Straw plans to debut a holiday pack of Dwanta Claus-inspired flavors. In a promo video for the character, Johnson said Dwanta Claus is non-denominational, takes care of everybody around the world, is a little bit naughty, a little bit nice, and drinks a little bit of tequila. More details about the flavors will be released at a later date.

Salt & Straw was founded in 2011 by cousins Kim & Tyler Malek and quickly became a community favorite. The company has expanded to locations in Seattle, the San Francisco area, San Diego, Los Angeles, and at Downtown Disney in Anaheim.

