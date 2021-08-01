How romantic can we really get on Valentines Day? (COVID, y'all!) - Hot Topics

SEATTLE — Today's Hot Topics
- An MBA student in Philadelphia raised $30K for charity through 'pizza drops' from his 2nd story apartment window. Everyone is seriously ONE brilliant idea away from great wealth -- do you have a great idea or side hustle that could turn into your main hustle?
- Dolly Parton is back in the headlines! What is it about Dolly that keeps people intrigued? (Donating $1M to the COVID-19 vaccine certainly helps)
- The newest Bachelor Matt James reportedly makes $100K for shooting 2 months of The Bachelor. How much cash do you need to play out your love life on TV?
- What the heck is Clubhouse, and how do we get an invite?! But do we even want an invite?
- Is it too soon to chat about Valentine's Day? Maybe... but Starbucks doesn't think so! The question is, how romantic can we actually get on the most romance-filled day of the year during COVID?
Today's Panelists
- Amity Addrisi, Host New Day Northwest
- Carla Marie & Anthony, The Carla Marie & Anthony Show
Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5