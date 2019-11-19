SEATTLE — Seattle based photographer Renata “Nata” Steiner is proudly in business since 2006 with Nataworry Photography creating compelling, clean images for corporate, business, and personal needs.

Steiner created Doghouse Portraits, she goes to people’s homes to take photos with their dog’s, the environment is perfect and natural. The idea is to create beautiful photography of you with your dog in the home you share. Some photos will be of you together, others will exclusively feature your furball. No matter what, the mood will be light and fun, and the style of the photos is guaranteed to be modern, creative, full of love, and unique.

“Of course now you can take a million of photos with your phone but does are not necessary the ones you want to frame in the house” said client Geoff Wall.

Some dogs' attention spans are better than others. 30 minute photo sessions have proven to be the sweet spot for photographing owners with their furry loves. Plan to hang out in your living room, kitchen, front stoop or even your rooftop deck. The whole point is to be in your house.

“People don’t have enough photos with there animals, to have something professionally done I thought it was compelling “ said Renata Steiner.

Doghouse Portraits is about getting life moments with your dog, in your house, captured and memorialized in the form of heart-warming, professionally produced photos. You. Your dog. Your house. Doghouse.

