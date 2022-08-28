DJ Trunks reflects on first year on the job with Seattle Storm, Kraken, Seawolves

"DJ Trunks" has been pumping up crowds at packed Seattle sports events for a full year. Paul Cranford shares what he's enjoyed most and how fans are interacting.

SEATTLE — Mixing and mashing up songs all year at some of the biggest sports games in Seattle has flown by for Paul Cranford — best known as DJ Trunks.

Cranford, who is originally from Atlanta, has been a professional DJ for eight years.

It was just more than a year ago when Cranford moved from Las Vegas to Seattle to take on the unique job of DJ'ing live for thousands of fans at Seattle Storm, Seattle Kraken and Seattle Seawolves games.

"It's been amazing," Cranford said. "It's been a real whirlwind. The fans in Seattle are top-notch. It's so much fun, I love it."

Cranford said the energy has been great at Climate Pledge Arena during the past year. He said the new arena is likely part of what has made Storm and Kraken fans so excited to attend games this past season. It was also the inaugural season for the Kraken.

"The [fans] are already hyped," said Cranford about the energy of fans when they arrive. "People are always excited. People are dancing, having a good time."

When it comes to the Seawolves, Cranford gets the crowd hyped up at Starfire Stadium in Tukwila.

Cranford said he loves it when fans make live song requests during games. Fans drop song requests for him on Twitter or Instagram @trunksthedj.

Pre game Humpty Dance vibes at the Seattle Storm game! I love my 90s house party music 🕺💃 #TakeCover #WNBAPlayoffs @WoolyProduction 🎥 pic.twitter.com/qMgofXN0AD — Trunks (@Trunksthedj) August 22, 2022

Cranford said his job is to pump up the crowd and to do that, he has to "choose the right songs for the right moments" during each game.