We all know Ralphie from A Christmas Story.

It’s iconic.

“You’ll shoot your eye out, kid.”

But what you probably didn’t know is that actor Peter Billingsley -- the boy behind the glasses -- grew up to play another role in a different holiday hit.

Today, at approximately 11:19 AM, my life changed forever when I found out this dude from Elf was also Ralphie from A Christmas Story pic.twitter.com/kBVj4fE2RV — Pepperjack (@_jack_Schaller) November 29, 2018

Yep. It’s true. Billingsley is also Ming Ming in 2003’s Elf alongside Will Ferrell -- a role he went uncredited for.

Although Elf was released 15 years ago, the realization that Billingsley was in both Christmas movies is now sending social media into a tinsel-drive tizzy.

It's that time of the year again when people find out Ralph from A Christmas Story is also Ming Ming in Elf and it blows their mind. — Nic (@nictoonie) December 4, 2018

Wait?! 🤨... Ralphie is Ming Ming 🧐... and, Ming Ming is Ralphie?!?! 🤔... WHHAAATTT?!?!?!? 🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/QTchgJxCRC — Chris Kopp (@CK_Pitt) December 3, 2018

Watching #ELF tonight. For so long I have thought MING MING looked so familiar... ( why I have never looked him up before is beyond me.. lol) anyway as I am sitting here watching the movie it dawns on me he looks like Ralph! Guess what IT IS!!Duh!!#AChristmasStory #movies 🙃 — AmplitudeUSA (@AmplitudeUSA) December 3, 2018

