We all know Ralphie from A Christmas Story.
It’s iconic.
“You’ll shoot your eye out, kid.”
But what you probably didn’t know is that actor Peter Billingsley -- the boy behind the glasses -- grew up to play another role in a different holiday hit.
Yep. It’s true. Billingsley is also Ming Ming in 2003’s Elf alongside Will Ferrell -- a role he went uncredited for.
Although Elf was released 15 years ago, the realization that Billingsley was in both Christmas movies is now sending social media into a tinsel-drive tizzy.
