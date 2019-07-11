CLEVELAND — 16 contenders are battling for their place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and Pat Benatar's early lead in the annual induction fan vote has been overtaken.

Dave Matthews Band is now ranked No. 1 by fan voters in the 2020 induction battle. They skyrocketed to the top spot after holding the sixth-place position back in mid-October.

Benatar has dropped to second place. Doobie Brothers, Soundgarden and Judas Priest round out the top five.

The top five artists selected by the public will comprise a “fan ballot” that will be tallied and factored in when determining the final list of 2020’s inductees. Fans can vote once per day HERE.

Here’s how all the other nominees rank in the fan ballot race as of Thursday morning, Nov. 7, 2019:

#6: Depeche Mode

#7: Whitney Houston

#8: Thin Lizzy

#9: Motörhead

#10: Nine Inch Nails

#11: Todd Rundgren

#12: T. Rex

#13: The Notorious B.I.G.

#14: Kraftwerk

#15: Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

#16: MC5

You can track the fan ballot leader board here. Results update as new votes come in.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2020. The class of 2020 will be announced shortly after.

The 2020 induction ceremony will be held Saturday, May 2 at Cleveland’s Public Hall.

