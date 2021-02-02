12-year-old dancer from Renton featured in new Netflix documentary

Estrella Gonzales-Sanders performed in Debbie Allen's "Dance Dreams: A Hot Chocolate Nutcracker"

RENTON, Wash. — While she's won hip hop battles and trained in modern dance, 12-year-old Estrella Gonzales-Sanders' roots are in tap. And she recently got to show off her skills in the Netflix Documentary: Dance Dreams A Hot Chocolate Nutcracker.

The show is filmed at Debbie Allen's Dance Academy in Los Angeles. The documentary follows the Emmy winning dancer and choreographer as her students prepare for their annual Nutcracker event.

The opportunity came about in 2018. While visiting California, her parents signed up Estrella for a free hip hop class.

"I had been singled out and they wanted me to show the whole dance. They said you should come down to the studio and audition," explained Estrella.

Weeks later she returned to California to audition.

"It was really nervewracking. I wasn't used to doing ballet, so I'm like, okay I gotta look at the steps and do exactly what they do. No mess-ups. No mess-ups, hold my posture, steady breaths," said Estrella.

And the rest as they say is history.

Estrella would shuttle back and forth between Seattle and Los Angeles for school and rehearsals. She says she could not have done it without family and community support.

"It makes me feel thankful and grateful for thinking I could get this far and wanting me to go that far. They paid for the trips. They went the distance. They came with me. That's why I feel thankful and grateful because they didn't have to do it, but they wanted to do it," shared Estrella.

The Netflix documentary was filmed in 2018 but released in 2020. You can see her roughly 40 minutes into the film when she demonstrates some moves in front of the rehearsal room.

In 2019, Estrella auditioned again and not only did she get cast in the show, but she scored a duet with tap legend Savion Glover.

"It was a tap battle. He would do something and look at her and she would do something and look back at him. They have footage. We just don't know when it will see the light of day," said Estrella's father Marcel Sanders.

Estrella got her start in dancing at Northwest Tap Connection. At 2 years old, she was the youngest student they had ever admitted. But the founder, Melba Ayco said Estrella could count and do all the steps she asked her to perform.

It's clear Estrella, like her name suggests, is a rising star. But make no mistake she's just getting started.