x
Celebrate National Coffee day with a coffee crusted steak sandwich recipe

This is one of Taproot Cafe's most popular dishes! #newdaynw
Credit: KING 5
Anthony Polizzi, from Taproot Cafe, joined the show and taught Amity how to make this delicious sandwich for National Coffee day! 

Coffee Crusted Steak Sandwiches

Yield 4

2 ea 10 oz New York Strip Steaks, cut into 4 5 oz pieces

4 Grand Central Bakery Ciabatta Rolls

2 tbsp Oil

2 cups baby arugula

1 cup old bay aioli, recipe follows

1 cup coffee rub, recipe follows

2 cups pickle pepper relish, recipe follows

2 avocados

  1. Dredge steaks in coffee rub on top and bottom. Add oil to sauté pan and heat until lightly smoking over medium heat.
  2. Add steaks to pan and cook slowly over medium heat, approximately 4 minutes per side for medium rare. Be careful not to burn the crust.
  3. When steaks have reached desired doneness, remove from pan and allow to rest.
  4. Cut, toast and slather your four rolls with old bay aioli.
  5. Place 1/2 cup arugula on each bottom bun and place half avocado, sliced, on each top bun.
  6. Slice steak against the grain and place on top of arugula.
  7. Top each steak with generous pile of pickled pepper relish and drizzle with some of the dressing from the relish.
  8. Close each sandwich and slice in half.
  9. Enjoy, with a cold brew, a nice glass of red, a beer or an espresso martini!
  10. Be with napkins at the ready.

Coffee Rub

Yield 2.5 cups

1 cup Caffe Vita Decaf Coffee, ground

1/2 cup Brown sugar

1/8 cup Hungarian paprika

1/4 cup Fennel seed, ground

1 tbsp dried Sage, ground

1 tbsp dried Thyme, ground

1 tsp Black pepper, ground

1 tbsp Coriander, ground

2 tbsp Salt

  1. Mix all ingredients in a bowl l; store in tight lidded container in a cool dry place

Old Bay Aioli

Yield 2 cups

1 cup mayo

1 tbsp chopped garlic

1 tsp Salt

1 tsp Pepper

1.5 tbsp of old bay

  1. Place all ingredients in a bowl and whisk to combine

Pickles Pepper Relish

Yield 2.5 cups

1 cup peppadews, sliced

2 tbsp fine diced red onion

1/2 cup sliced cherry tomatoes

1/4 cup pickle pepper brine

1/4 cup sherry vinegar

1/4 cup olive oil

1.5 tbsp smoked paprika

1 tbsp Italian seasoning

1 tsp chili flakes

1 tbsp salt

  1. Place all ingredients in a mixing bowl and mix to combine

Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest at 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.

