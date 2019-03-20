SEATTLE — This week is jam-packed with live in-studio sessions at KEXP, fresh off their SXSW performances. We always get some great up and coming bands in Seattle after they've played the sprawling festival in Austin.

Illuminati Hotties

Thu 3/21 at KEXP Live Session, Fri 3/22 at the Sunset. Illuminati Hotties is a new project by Sarah Tudzin. Their debut album is called Kiss Yr Frenemies.

Doe

Thu 3/21 at Belltown Yacht Club, Fri 3/22 at KEXP on the Morning Show. Doe released their album Grow Into It last fall. You can catch them live at KEXP with me on the Morning Show on Friday at 9:30 am.

The Qualitons

Fri 3/22 at KEXP Live Session. It seems the Qualitons session at KEXP is exclusive, and this is your only chance to catch them while they are in Seattle. Their latest album Echoes Calling came out last year.

Cass McCombs

Tue 3/26 at KEXP Live Session & Chop Suey. McCombs is also playing in support of his new album Tip of the Sphere.

There you have it, four chances to see great live sessions for free at KEXP. Check out all out in-studios on our YouTube channel, and remember to show up early if you want to join us for one of these shows.

~ This is this week's Music the Matters, John Richards, 90.3 KEXP's The Morning Show

