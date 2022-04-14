Camryn Manheim comes full circle with new Law & Order role

New Day Northwest host Amity Addrisi talked to Camryn Manheim about her new starring role in the revival.



ADDRISI: "It's not your first time on the show. This is kind of a full-circle moment, isn't it?"



MANHEIM: "It sure is. I came to go to college here at New York University and every actor's dream was to be on Law & Order. I finally got on in 1991 and then I got a couple more times."



ADDRISI: "Let's talk about Lieutenant Kate Dixon. What do you love most about her?"



MANHEIM: "I just love that she is you know, fierce, right? She doesn't take no for an answer, she raises a little hell, she thinks outside the box. She is very powerful. And she runs that precinct with respect."



Manheim is best known for another fierce character on the legal drama "The Practice – a role that earned her both an Emmy and Golden Globe.



ADDRISI: "After your work in The Practice, I'm pretty sure you could represent me in an actual court of law."



MANHEIM: "I used to sign my headshots, 'if you need a good lawyer, here's my number.' And people are like, I do need a lawyer. Could you help me?"



While Manheim might not be the best person to call if you have real world legal troubles, she has helped break down barriers in Hollywood.



ADDRISI: "You've been such an important part to so many women in this country. I don't know if you realize, but almost 20 years ago when you wrote your book, Wake Up, I'm Fat. It was a memoir. But really one of the first books to talk about body positivity. How has Hollywood changed since you wrote that book? Has it changed enough? Has it changed at all?"



MANHEIM: "I do you think there have been some changes in many aspects. It's been slow, but it's been steady. To see big beautiful actors on television, who aren't always the butt of the joke or aren't always you know, kind of pathetic and self deprecating. That's wonderful for me to see women like that in television and film. It means that they've learned some lessons and know that every woman no matter what shape or size is valuable and wonderful."