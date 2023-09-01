Know before you go: Bumbershoot 2023

The annual festival takes place at Seattle Center and will include more than 100 musical acts, artists and food vendors.

SEATTLE — Seattle’s five-stage Bumbershoot Festival kicks off at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The annual festival takes place at Seattle Center and will include more than 100 musical acts, artists and food vendors.

This is the first year Bumbershoot has been held since before the pandemic.

Here’s the schedule:

Saturday, Sept. 2 — 12:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3 — 12:30 – 11:30 p.m.





Tickets

Tickets are only available through the Bumbershoot Festival website. You can buy two-day passes or single-day passes.

The two-day pass is $130 for general admission and $75 for single-day passes. The only main entry gate for general admission will be located at the Memorial Stadium parking lot on the east side of the Seattle Center campus. There is no re-entry allowed.





Lineup

Sleater‐Kinney, The Revivalists, ZHU, Jawbreaker, AFI, Brittany Howard, Fatboy Slim, Phantogram, Band of Horses, Descendents, Matt and Kim, Bomba Estéreo, Durand Jones, Uncle Waffles, A-Trak, Ride, Valerie June, Benny the Butcher, Jacob Banks, Major League DJz, The Dip, Temples, Puddles Pity Party, Destroy Boys, The Dandy Warhols, Thunderpussy, Algernon Cadwallader, Hunx and His Punx, Sol, Anabel Englund, Screaming Females, Gustaf, Trinix, Reignwolf, Debby Friday, True Loves, Morgan and the Organ Donors, Sweet Water, Chong the Nomad, Modernlove., Slift, Girl Trouble, The Black Tones, King Youngblood, Chimurenga Renaissance, Massy Ferguson, Cassandra Lewis, Radioactivity, Wimps, THEM, Simone BG, Breaks and Swells, Spirit Award, Black Ends, Pink Boa, Beverly Crusher, Scarves, Sunny Day Real Estate, Maya Jane Coles, JD Beck, DOMI, DAVE B., TV STAR, Pressha, Long Dark Moon, Pussy Riot, THE REBIRTH BRASS BAND, Shannon and the Clams, FOUAD MASOUD.

Here are the set times:

Arts & Culture

The festival will also include five areas for arts and culture, including nail art, tattoos, fashion, dancing and film.

Here's the schedule:

What can and can't you bring

The Bumbershoot Festival has a clear bag policy. Attendees are welcome to bring clear bags not exceeding the dimensions 18 inches by 18 inches by 6 inches.

Backpacks, shoulder bags, and small handbags that are not transparent are allowed into the festival but are subject to security search and longer wait times to enter the festival.

Some items that aren't allowed include:

Alcohol or cannabis

Animals (except service animals)

Audio/ video recording devices w/exception of cell phone bags larger than 14 inches by 14 inches

Balloons/banners/beach balls/canopies/tents

Beverages or glass bottles/containers

Bullhorns/noise makers

Chairs

Confetti, explosive devices, fireworks

Drugs and paraphernalia

Firearms or knives

Mace or pepper spray

Check the FAQ on the Bumbershoot Festival website for the full list.

Parking and transit

Parking is available at a number of nearby parking lots and on-street throughout the surrounding neighborhood.

You can also get to Seattle Center via the Monorail and the Link Light Rail.

Use the King County Metro trip planner for more information.

Here's a map of the festival grounds: