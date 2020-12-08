x
Help the Hutch! Sign up now for the Celebrity Steak-In

This year's Steak Out is IN! Enjoy a first-class meal from John Howie Restaurants and raise funds for Fred Hutch cancer research. Sponsored by Brotherton Cadillac

SEATTLE — The pandemic has changed the way we do a lot of things. Even charity events have had to rethink the way they raise money. For 10 years, Brotherton Cadillac has held it's Celebrity Steak-Out to fundraise for Fred Hutch cancer research, raising over $1.7 Million. This year, it's going to be deliciously different! Brad Brotherton and Chef John Howie join us to talk about how this year's Celebrity Steak-In is going virtual. 

Register for the Celebrity Stake-In on Eventbrite and you'll receive a meal kit from Chef John Howie so you can enjoy a first-class meal for two from the comfort of home.  

All meal-kit orders must be placed in advance, by Thursday, August 13th and will be available for pick-up on Tuesday, August 18th between 1-7 PM at Seastar Restaurant  (205 108th Ave NE. Suite 100. Bellevue, WA 98004).

Delivery, substitutions, and single meal options are not available.

The Multi-Course Dinner for Two is $250 and includes: 

Hors d'oeuvres for Two:

  • Asiago and Maytag Blue Cheese Stuffed Potatoes
  • American Wagyu Beef Meatballs with Foie Gras Demi Glace

Salad for Two:

  • Heirloom Tomato, Grilled Walla Walla Sweets, Basil, Balsamic French Dressing, Hazelnuts, and Blue Cheese

Entrées, your choice of two from the following:

  • 7-8 oz. USDA Choice Filet Mignon with Maître d’Sauce with Twice Baked Potato and Grilled Zucchini
  • Grilled Salmon with Mashed Potato and Haricots Verts

Add-On Beverages Available:

  • Bottle of Mark Ryan "John Howie" Cabernet Sauvignon: $40
  • Kur Gin Negroni Cocktail Kit (makes up to 25 cocktails): $130
  • Dark Door Bourbon Manhattan Cocktail Kit (makes up to 12 cocktails): $160

A special message from Celebrity Steak-Out supporter and former Seattle Seahawk Cliff Avril

