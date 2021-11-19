Bellevue ice rink reopens after skipping 2020 season

The Bellevue Downtown Ice Rink had to skip the 2020 season due to COVID-19 restrictions, but this year the rink is back for the holidays.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Remember when all we could do for the holidays in 2020 was watch a Hallmark movie and wish we were doing all the totally realistic perfect things that the fictional characters were doing?

Well now that we are kind of starting to get ahold of this pandemic, we are getting to a point where we can do a lot of that safely again.

The Bellevue Downtown Ice Rink had to skip the 2020 holiday season due to COVID-19 restrictions, but this year the rink is back with a holiday experience that will last 51 days.

The popular ice rink opened this week for its 24th year, to folks who are looking for a little post-2020 holiday cheer-up.

"I think people are just really excited to get out and enjoy the city, shop, dine, (etc.) and of course safely at the same time," said Patrick Bannon, president of the Bellevue Downtown Association.

This year the rink offers a COVID-friendly experience with the rink structure which is considered "Open Air 2," with mesh side openings that will allow for airflow.

Guests will not be required to show proof of the COVID-19 vaccine but will need to be wearing a mask at all times.