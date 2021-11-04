A taste of central Washington comes to Seattle at Eight Row in Green Lake

It doesn't get more farm-to-table than this place. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Their address may be in Seattle’s Green Lake neighborhood, but the roots of the restaurant Eight Row stretch all the way to central Washington. Chef David Nichols and his brother Ian grew up near Cashmere — Washington's orchard country.

The name Eight Row refers to the largest cherry size found on a standard cherry gauge. Their Pan American menu is not only inspired by the fruit of the region, it’s also influenced by the people they know who live and work in the orchards.

Some of their dishes include a boneless pork chop with honey crisp mole, braised cabbage, fennel, candied walnuts with a cider jus. Chef Nichols also makes a delicious kohlrabi and butternut squash pepitas, with mint, chiles, Fresno chimichurri and local farmer's cheese.

The restaurant is open for dinner from 4 – 9:00 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday. They also have a prefixed 5-course family-style brunch from 10 p.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.