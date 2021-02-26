A new documentary on singer Billie Eilish drops on Apple TV+ Friday - What's on this Week

They've been chasing each other for over eighty years. Cat and mouse duo Tom and Jerry are getting their own movie. The film is a hybrid of animation and live-action and also stars Chloe Grace Moretz as a newly hired hotel worker who tries to tame the pair's long-standing behavior issues. The movie hits HBO Max and local theaters on Friday. The United States vs Billie Holiday February 26 Hulu

In the new movie The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Andra Day plays the legendary jazz singer that the FBI targets for using narcotics, but they ultimately want to stop her from singing her anti-lynching song, Strange Fruit. The Lee Daniels directed film comes to Hulu tomorrow.



Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry / February 26 / Apple TV+ .

Speaking of another Billie, the new documentary Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry is out on Friday. The film chronicles Eilish's life and exploding career, including intimate behind-the-scenes footage. You can watch it starting tomorrow on Apple TV+.