Does this century-old portrait look like Tina Fey? Amy Poehler thinks so

The 1917 portrait of a now-forgotten star of stage and screen hangs at Seattle's Frye Museum- and it bears resemblance with the 2021 Golden Globes cohost... right?!

SEATTLE — Tina Fey's career may be longer than we realized.

There's a painting in the Frye Art Museum's original collection from 1917 that bears a striking resemblance to the star.

The stunning 'Portrait of Hanna Ralph' by Friedrich August von Kaulbach first caught the eye of the Seattle museum's staff, who joked that it carried a certain familiarity.

Since the oil painting of the German silent screen actress has recently been put on public display, visitors have also noted that it possesses a particular Fey-ness.

We showed the painting to the comic legend's best friend and fellow performer, Amy Poehler.

"Oh, sure. I mean, I can see it a little bit in the eyes," Poehler said, "Tina has such gorgeous, almond-shaped eyes."

So what could explain the Golden Globe host's features appearing in a dramatic prequel more than a century ago?

"We're all just witches, haunting in every decade," Poehler joked, "We're always watching you so don't forget that."