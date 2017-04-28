White Pass Ski Area (Photo: KING)

If you're thinking of hitting the slopes this weekend is a good bet -- at least the first half of the weekend will have some sunshine.

We should clear out Friday afternoon and then start Saturday with a little sunshine before the clouds role in during the afternoon and rain returns Saturday night. Off and on showers will be around on Sunday mixed with some sun, but temperatures over the weekend should be in the mid 50s to near 60.

If you've been itching to get one last use out of your skis, three local slopes will be open Saturday and Sunday before they close for the season.

Mission Ridge, White Pass and Alpental will be spinning their lifts this weekend. While Mission Ridge and White Pass will be closing for the summer after Sunday, Alpental will remain open for another week.

Mission Ridge will host its traditional Flamingo Days to mark the end of its 50th year of operation this weekend. Get the best of both worlds and wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt while you hit the slopes. Pink Flamingo scavenger hunts with prizes will also be available.

White Pass is reporting up to a foot of new snow, which will make for a great weekend on the mountain.

If you can't make it out this weekend, consider visiting Alpental next Friday for Cinco de Mayo skiing. The slopes will be open Friday through Sunday, and then finally close for the season.

