Why did we see a tornado in Monroe?

An EF-0 tornado touched down in Monroe Thursday, causing damage to an RV park and several surrounding homes. (Photo: KING)

After Thursday’s EF-0 tornado in Monroe, many Seattleites are wondering how that’s possible.

Washington is only known to get an average of two to three tornadoes a year, and many of them are in the eastern portion of the state. So, what happened?

We often talk about the convergence zone. If you live in western Washington, you’ve heard this term a lot.

Wind flowing around the Olympic Peninsula meeting in areas east of Seattle typically bring more rainfall, higher winds, and at times, isolated microbursts and tornadoes. We saw the latter Thursday.

Wind Thursday morning around 10:35 a.m. converged near Monroe and brought light to moderate rain to the area.

Within that band, circulating winds combined and merged together to form brief rotation in the atmosphere. Surveillance video showed it was very isolated and it didn’t last long.

With that being said, it did have enough power to cause some damage to a RV park and a few surrounding homes.

