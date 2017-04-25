It seems like our rainy season has lasted forever. Even to a rain lover like myself (I moved here partly for the rain 40+ years ago), it seems like this year is over the top. An 87-year-old friend of mine who is a native told me this seems like the worst "winter" ever.

I have had this discussion with a lot of people and I have heard various theories as to "why it seems so long and cold."

It has been wet as you know - record wet for October 1 - April 30 (even though we have five more days to go). But the record we broke was from last year and right now we have only had a few tenths of an inch more that last year. But last year didn't seem quite so extreme to most people! Why? I think it's because we turned off the rain and turned on the heat at the end of March, as we usually expect.

Looking back at last spring, we finished March with a 71 degree day. This year we didn't even hit 60 until April 4. And April 2016 had some very warm weather. We had highs in the 70s on four days. And four days with highs in the 80s. Including 89 degrees on April 18. And we also had 11 days at 60 or above. Quite a contrast to this April when we have only had seven days even above 60 so far. Our warmest day this year is just 66 degrees.

Add to all of this, we only had 1.19 inches of rain for the whole month of April last year. This year we have already had more than three times as much.

So, I think it feels like a long rainy season because it has been.

Last year, we got most of our rain during the winter when we expect it, but this year we have been continuing to accumulate the rain when we should be enjoying warmer and drier weather. Maybe we will turn the seasonal corner in May?! Stay tuned!

