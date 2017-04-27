(Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

SEATTLE - It's the question many of us are asking: What's the weather going to be like this summer?

There's good news from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center.

"For June, July, and August in your neck of the woods, we're looking at above normal temperatures, just slightly above normal temperatures," forecaster Matthew Rosencrans said.

And that's not all the good news. The Climate Prediction Center also forecasts below normal precipitation for our area in June, July, and August.

Warmer temperatures are also predicted for the southwestern and northeastern U.S. and along the Gulf Coast.

