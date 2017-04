Sunrise on April 4, 2017 from Madison Park. Photo credit: Jesse Velasquez

On Thursday the sunrise was at 5:58 a.m., the first sunrise before 6 a.m. this year. Just another sign that the season is changing.

Even though the weather has been slow to recognize the change of season, the lengthening days will finally win out!

The sunrise will "bottom out" during the 10 days leading up to the solstice at 5:11 a.m. and sunset will be at 9:11 p.m.

