Could Seattle hit 70 degrees this week? That depends mostly on cloud cover.

The days in question are Wednesday and Thursday. Forecast models are showing us these days have the best chance of breaking into the 70s. There will be warm temperatures aloft with high pressure, we will likely already start out these days in the lower 50s, and all we need is some sunshine to help jumpstart the heat.

The main thing we’re watching in the weather department is how quickly the clouds will clear out on Wednesday.

Future precip

Notice that it could be a wet start to Wednesday as a warm front lifts through western Washington. The rain may hang up over the north interior, which would limit our chances of clearing out and warming up in that part of the state. Further south, the earlier we clear out the clouds, the better our chances of jumping to 70.

Future temps

The latest forecast models are a bit mixed for Wednesday. The North American Mesoscale model (NAM) is more aggressive with the warmth, and has Seattle topped out at 76 degrees (keep in mind this is only a model). The Global Forecast System model (GFS) is more restrained, forecasting 70 degrees. Again, it all depends on which model clears us into sunshine quicker.

By the way, the latest Sea-Tac has ever recorded 70 degrees was May 23 back in 2003. The earliest? February 27 in 1968! On average, Sea-Tac typically hits 70 around mid-April.

