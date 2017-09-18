(Photo: Richard Kittner)

NETARTS, Ore. -- As a strong storm traveled up the Oregon coast and into Washington Monday, two videos of what appear to be waterspouts were seen from Netarts and Astoria.

Richard Kittner shared video of the waterspout near Netarts, taken Monday morning.

On Monday afternoon, John Morrell took video of what appeared to be a waterspout or a tornado off the coast of Astoria.

Waterspouts are tornadoes that form over water, or form on land but travel to water.

The National Weather Service issued a brief tornado warning Monday afternoon near Ilwaco, Wash. and Hammond, Ore. Hail was reported along the coast region as the storm moved through.

The warning expired at 4:15 p.m. There were no immediate reports of damage.

