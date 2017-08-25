Close VIDEO: See Hurricane Harvey from space The view of Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station. KIII 11:18 AM. PDT August 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The International Space Station tweeted a video of Hurricane Harvey Friday morning as it approaches the Texas coast.Take a look at some of the amazing shots below. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Local cheer coaches react to Denver video East HS coach on leave over forced splits Harvey upgraded to a hurricane Lummi Tribe declares emergency over salmon Did eclipse cause fish release? Extended interview: Musician MikelParis Thousands of Atlantic salmon escape Historic Queen Anne home for sale Mysterious FedEx check scam Aboard the hurricane hunter heading for Harvey More Stories 2 patients contract Legionnaires' Disease at UW… Aug 25, 2017, 10:55 a.m. Fish farm owner backs off eclipse cause for Atlantic… Aug 25, 2017, 9:52 a.m. Controversial cheerleader video gets strong reaction… Aug 25, 2017, 1:09 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs