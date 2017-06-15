There will be sun in time for summer

Next Tuesday is the arrival of the summer solstice - the official start of summer. But it's a little hard to imagine as we look out at a cool rainy day. In fact, today's front is a little stronger than what we usually see this time of the year and we will end up with a showery and blustery afternoon and evening. However, the weather will be sunnier in time for the last weekend of spring!

Countdown to summer

Friday will start with clouds and showers but by afternoon the skies will be clearing and only a couple of showers will be left over. Saturday will be partly sunny and warm up into the upper 60's and low 70's exactly where our highs should be this time of the year! We do get brushed by a weak front later Saturday but it's headed mostly into BC and should only give us clouds and maybe a few sprinkles or light showers Saturday night and early Sunday. Then the sun comes out and temperatures will warm into the low to mid 70's for Father's Day afternoon. As we head back to work on Monday we should see even more sun (of course) and highs in the mid to maybe upper 70's.

The extended forecast

Tuesday onward it looks like we may settle into a normal June pattern with stronger onshore winds bringing in a deck of marine clouds at night burning back to sunshine in the afternoons with highs around 70!

