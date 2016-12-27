Storm could dump 2 feet of snow in Cascades

Snow in the Cascades (Photo: WSDOT) (Photo: Javier, Liza)

The Cascades continue to get dumped on Tuesday as cool, slightly unstable air pushes into western Washington. Keep in mind that the passes will be slow-going as snow showers stay in the forecast at least through this evening.

Chains were required on I-90 eastbound traffic earlier Tuesday, so make sure you check pass conditions before heading up. And plan on traveling on compact snow, slush, and ice. It won’t be fun to drive in.

Snoqualmie Pass (Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - WSDOT)

Snowfall has been impressive in some locations, especially up in the North Cascades. Mt. Baker is closing in on 2 feet as of 10 a.m.!

Snowfall totals (as of 10 a.m. 12/27/16)

Our in-house snow forecast model gives the top peaks of the Cascades an additional 1-1.5 feet of new snow from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning. The snow should wind down overnight and ski runs should continue to be filled throughout the day!



WRF snowfall model (KING)

The overall weather pattern we’re seeing right now is typical western Washington winter weather. A strong Jetstream situated almost straight west to east is pulling in somewhat mild, damp Pacific air. The snow should stay up in the mountains with rain in the lowlands the rest of the week.

Tuesday's weather (KING)

However, another shift in our jetstream pattern will occur as 2017 begins. Forecast models are starting to agree more with a large ridge developing over the Gulf of Alaska. If this happens, we’ll get an almost straight north-to-south flow pattern. This will help usher back in cold conditions from interior Alaska and B.C.

New Year's Weather (KING)

If things continue down this track, we’ll see another opportunity for lowland snow around January 1. Even if we don’t see many snowflakes, at the very least the first few days of the new year are going to be chilly. Perhaps overnight lows back in the 20s, and daytime highs in the low to mid 30’s. Nothing earth-shattering, but certainly winter apparel worthy!

