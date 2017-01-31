Portland could get 4 inches of snow by Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Heavy moisture arriving Thursday night could bring 2 to 4 inches of snow to Portland on Friday morning, with an icy mix also developing, according to KGW meteorologist Rod Hill.

"The weather could lead to Friday closures," Hill said.

Cold winds arriving from the east late Wednesday afternoon could bring flurries and light snow Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Hill said daytime temperatures will warm above freezing Thursday.

"Total moisture may not be enough for any concern, but spotty dustings of snow will be possible (on Wednesday and Thursday)," Hill said.

As the precipitation begins, Wednesday and Thursday will see strong east winds at times, with gusts of up to 40 mph possible in the metro area and closer to 50 near the gorge. No significant accumulation is likely until Friday.

"Areas near the gorge could hold near freezing much of the day bringing significant accumulation, while other parts of the valley warm above 32 degrees," Hill said.

Hill said the wintry weather could remain in place through Saturday morning. But for most of the Portland and Salem metro areas, south winds take hold by noon Saturday and warming temps bring all rain.

