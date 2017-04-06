Storm could bring 60 mph wind gusts to coast Friday

(Photo: maxuser)

We’ve been keeping an eye on a potential windy situation Friday, and confidence is now very high that it will hit the Pacific Northwest.

The southern Washington coast will be hardest hit, as well as the central and northern coast of Oregon. Wind gusts in these areas could top 60 mph.

The latest models are also showing high winds near Bellingham all the way down the Puget Sound.

Wind speeds for the interior won’t be as brutal, but we could see gusts upwards of 40 mph in some areas. Consistent wind speeds are likely to be between 15-30 mph.

As for timing, we’re looking to see this area of low pressure close in on the Pacific Northwest coastline Thursday night. By Friday morning, coastal residents will begin to feel the wind picking up, but it won’t be until the afternoon when it hits the Seattle area.

Power outages, specifically in the SW part of the state are possible. The only good news in this situation is that most of the larger trees have yet to blossom fully so hopefully that will play to our advantage.

