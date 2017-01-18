Heavy rain mostly done, but flooding still a concern

A large storm system continues to impact western Washington Wednesday bringing moderate rain in the lowlands, and icy conditions up in the mountain passes. A Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the region. One-to-three inches of rain has fallen so far, and an additional inch or so is possible Wednesday. This is not a major flooding situation, but there may be some urban areas and poor drainage areas that see some minor flooding.

Both directions of I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass were closed Wednesday morning due to icy roads, snow slides, and unstable trees and rocks. What’s interesting is the freezing level is up near 6,000 feet with exception to the passes where cold, easterly winds continue to keep the surface temperature colder than freezing. Freezing rain and significant icing are causing the closure.

Over interior Washington, ice accumulations continue to impact drivers. Ice Storm Warnings continue from eastern slopes of the Cascades to Spokane, and south through the lower Columbia Basin. A quarter to half inch of ice is possible here, with sleet at times.

Gusty winds can still be found out along the coast. There have been several gusts over 50 mph, but the wind should continue to fade through midday. High Wind Warnings will be allowed to expire before lunchtime.

The main belt of moisture has been cut off. What this means is the heavy rain is mostly done, and light rain will turn to showers Wednesday afternoon. There will likely continue to be icing concerns over the mountain passes through Wednesday evening until the wind turns westerly ushering in warmer temperatures.

Behind this system, several weak disturbances will slide through the region bringing only light rain showers. Temperatures will cool slightly into the mid to upper 40s. The snow level is forecast to drop back to 3,000-4,000 feet later in the week.

Read the complete forecast

Check pass reports

Check Futurecast

(© 2017 KING)