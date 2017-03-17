KING
Spring arrives with sunshine Monday

People took advantage of a rare day of sunshine to get outside all over Seattle, including Green Lake Park. So far this year, Seattle has seen only six days of sun.

Ben Dery, KING 12:03 PM. PDT March 17, 2017

Monday brings the start of a new season! The Spring Equinox, when the sun’s direct rays are exactly over the equator, occurs at exactly 3:28 a.m. Monday.

While it will be spring astronomically, the weather on Monday is also looking spring-like.

A brief ridge of high pressure will be over the Seattle area Sunday and Monday bringing us sunshine and somewhat mild temperatures. We’re looking at highs in the low to mid 50s.

While the first day of spring looks nice, we return to another showery weather pattern by Tuesday. Rain showers will stay in the forecast at least through Thursday.

