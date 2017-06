(Photo: Vanderheyden, Madelaine)

A small earthquake rattled residents in Snohomish County early Tuesday morning.

According to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, the 2.7 magnitude quake was recorded at 5:33 a.m. about 12.5 miles east of Darrington.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

