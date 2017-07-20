Sunny Seattle (Photo: KING)

Seattle's dry streak continues.

For the first time in over a month, rain was forecasted for Thursday. However, the day passed without any measurable precipitation, and Seattle hit 33 consecutive days without rain.

That streak isn't likely to break anytime soon, as the next week's forecast is sunny with highs in the 80's.

There were some pockets of showers Thursday on the coast, in Whatcom and Skagit Counties, and in Thurston County. Hoquiam saw 0.08 inches, Bellingham had 0.06 inches, and Olympia got 0.05 inches.

The average rainfall in July is only 0.77 inches, so you should be able to keep enjoying #k5summer for most of the month.

The record for longest consecutive days without rain was set in 1951 when 51 days.

