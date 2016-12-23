Seattle Local Forecast

TONIGHT:

Areas of rain and snow. Snow of 1" or so possible above 200 feet. Lows in the mid 30's. Wind south 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW:

Puget Sound Forecast: Morning clouds, then a few sunbreaks in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30's to near 40. Wind south 5 to 10 mph.

Mountain Forecast: Snow showers ending. Pass highs in the mid to upper 20's. Pass winds light. The snow level will be near 500 feet.

Coast Forecast: Partly sunny with a slight chance of morning showers. Highs in the in the lower 40's. Wind east at 10 to 15 mph.

Eastern Washington: Cloudy with snow likely. Snowfall of 1-3 inches possible. Highs in the low to mid 30's.

Summary:

Steady rain and snow will taper to showers overnight before coming to an end. However, parts of western Whatcom, Skagit and San Juan counties could still see some snow Saturday morning. That wet weather should end by the middle of day. It still looks dry for the Seahawks game!

Good chance we'll see a few afternoon sunbreaks Saturday. It will be chilly with highs in the upper 30's to near 40. At this point I'm seeing dry conditions for Christmas Eve.

High pressure moves in Christmas Day keeping us dry and partly sunny. We could start the day with some patchy fog, but it should be a decent day. Temps will be cool, however, with highs in the 30's.

Another wet weather pattern resumes early next week. Look for rain to return later Monday through at least Wednesday. It appears we'll see dry weather by the end of next week.

FROM THE ENTIRE KING 5 WEATHER DEPARTMENT, HAVE A GREAT HOLIDAY WEEKEND!

Jim Guy / KING 5 Meteorologist

