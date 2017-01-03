Seahawks Playoff Forecast: Warmer and wetter weather

If you're worried about the cold for the Seahawks game - stop! We should see a major shift in out weather on Saturday.

A warmer storm will move in from the southwest later in the day. Right now it looks like the rain will move in the late afternoon or early evening.

There may be some pockets of wet snow initially, but those will be in places like the Hood Canal and up in Whatcom County. But on the shores of Elliott Bay with the moderating influence of the water, CenturyLink should only see some occasional rain with temperatures near 40.

Warmer and wetter weather headed our way on Sunday and on into next week.





