Rainfall record hit for this date, but sun is coming

KING 5 Meteorologist Rich Marriott shares the weather for Thursday, June 15 during the noon news.

Bryce Newberry , KING 3:59 PM. PDT June 15, 2017

SeaTac Airport just hit a record for rainfall on this date as rain keeps falling and snarling traffic around western Washington. 

According to the National Weather Service, 0.39 inches of rain fell Thursday by 2 p.m. The old record for this date—set in 1964—was 0.37 inches.

The rain was also creating headaches—and hassles—for drivers.

But not to worry. KING 5 Meteorologist Rich Marriott says sun will be here in time for summer—now only five days away. 

KING 5's Jordan Steele hopes you packed your rain gear today. 

