Rainfall record hit for this date, but sun is coming

SeaTac Airport just hit a record for rainfall on this date as rain keeps falling and snarling traffic around western Washington.



According to the National Weather Service, 0.39 inches of rain fell Thursday by 2 p.m. The old record for this date—set in 1964—was 0.37 inches.

SeaTac has set a new rainfall record for the date. 0.39 inches as of 2pm. Old record 0.37" in 1964 and 1954. More to come today. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 15, 2017

The rain was also creating headaches—and hassles—for drivers.

Eastside getting crushed, too.



On EB I-90 just before the I-405 interchange, a disabled vehicle is blocking the right center lane. pic.twitter.com/IhfyhwUY6A — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) June 15, 2017

But not to worry. KING 5 Meteorologist Rich Marriott says sun will be here in time for summer—now only five days away.



KING 5's Jordan Steele hopes you packed your rain gear today.

