Rain expected to break dry streak Thursday

http://www.flickr.com/photos/elisfanclub/312599154/ (Photo: KING)

Missing the rain? Don't worry—the month wouldn't go by without it.



For the first time since June 17, rain has returned to our weekly forecast.



KING 5 Senior Meteorologist Rich Mariott said temperatures will start to cool a bit on Wednesday to make way for showers on Thursday, but warmer weather is expected to return by the weekend.



The average rainfall in July is only 0.77 inches, so you should be able to keep enjoying #k5summer for most of the month.



The record for longest consecutive days without rain was set in 1951 when 51 days.

© 2017 KING-TV