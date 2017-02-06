Power utility companies links, contact info

When the power goes out, KING5.com has you covered. Find your power company below and use their links to stay on top of outages, get the latest updates, and most importantly -- find out when the lights will come back on.
Puget Sound Energy (PSE)
- Website: www.pse.com
- Report an outage:1-888-225-5773
- Service Alert Map: Click here
- Twitter: @PSETalk
- Facebook: www.facebook.com/pugetsoundenergy
Seattle City Light
- Website: www.seattle.gov/light/
- Report an outage: (206) 684-7400
- Outage restoration updates (recorded line): 206-684-7400
- System Status Map: Click here
- Twitter: @SEACityLight
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SeattleCityLight/
Tacoma Power
- Website: www.mytpu.org/tacomapower/
- Report an outage: (253)-502-8602
- Twitter: @MyTPU
- Facebook: www.facebook.com/mytpu
Lakeview Light and Power
- Website: lakeviewlight.com
- Report an outage: (253) 584-6060 (M-Th., 7 a.m.-6 p.m.)
- Service area map: Click here.
- Facebook: facebook.com/lakeviewlightpower
City of Milton Power
- Website: cityofmilton.net
- Report an outage: (253) 922-8738 (M-F, 8 a.m.-5p.m.); (253) 841-5431 (after hours)
Snohomish County PUD
- Website: www.snopud.com
- Report an outage: 425-783-1001 (M-F, 8am to 5:30pm); 1-877-783-1000 (Western Washington & outside Everett)
- Twitter: @snopud
- Facebook: www.facebook.com/snopud
Peninsula Light Co.
- Website: www.penlight.org
- Report an outage: 253-853-1388
- Tune to: KGHP radio 93.7 FM, 89.9 FM or 89.3 FM (in the City of Gig Harbor)
- Twitter: @PenLightCo
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PenLightCo/
Mason County PUD No. 3
- Website: www.masonpud3.org
- Report an outage: Shelton - (360) 432-1533 Belfair - (360) 275-2833 Elma - (360) 861-4247
- Tune to: KMAS Radio in Shelton and Olympia radio stations KGY, KXXO, KRXY and KFMY in Olympia
- Twitter: @PUD3
Grays Harbor PUD
- Website: www.ghpud.org
- Report an outage: 360-537-3721 or 1-888-541-5923
- Current outages: Click here
- Twitter: @GHPUD
Cowlitz PUD
- Website: http://cowlitzpud.org
- Report an outage: (360) 423-2210 or (800) 631-1131
- Outage E-mail Alerts: Click here
- Twitter: @CowlitzPUD
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CowlitzPUD
Clallam County PUD
- Website: www.clallampud.net
- Report an outage: (360) 452-9771 or (800) 542-7859
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/ClallamPUD
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ClallamPUD
Lewis County PUD
- Website: lcpud.org
- Report an outage: (800) 562-5612, ext. 419
Jefferson County PUD
- Website: http://www.jeffpud.org/
- Outage Map: www.jeffpud.org/jefferson-pud-outage-map/
- Report an outage: (360) 385-5800 or (800) 700-7152
Twitter: @Jefferson_PUD
Pacific County PUD No.2
- Website: www.pacificpud.org/emergency.html
- Report outages:
- -- Long Beach/Ilwaco/Chinook: (877) 602-6465
- -- Raymond/South Bend/Naselle: (877) 204-6181
- Report downed power line:
- -- Raymond (360) 942-2411
- -- Long Beach (360) 642-3191
- -- Naselle (360) 484-7454
