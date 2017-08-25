Port Aransas shelter dogs are being evacuated to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - People aren't the only ones evacuating ahead of Hurricane Harvey, shelter dogs from the Port Aransas area are coming to San Antonio as well.

Beth Morgan with Animal Friends of Port Aransas is helping place dogs in foster homes throughout the storm.

Morgan said the shelter will cover most of the cost but dogs will need to be walked, have a yard, and be fed along with additional tasks.

Morgan said most of the dogs are placed but there is a need for backup fosters for various reasons.

If you would like to foster a dog, you can text Morgan at 210-380-1866.

© 2017 KENS-TV