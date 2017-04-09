Poetic forecast: Sunny Seattle forecast turned into rhyme

Tulips at the Ballard Farmer's Market in Seattle, April 9, 2017. (Credit: LiLi Tan, KING)

Seattle National Weather Service forecaster Steve Reedy was so inspired by the sunny Sunday forecast, he put it into a poem. See the latest forecast

SHORT TERM

Here I sit looking model to model,

Seeking a solution that won`t make me hit the bottle.

Though I must admit perpetual sogginess makes forecasting a breeze.

Debating whether or not Seattle is under a curse,

I decided to type this discussion in verse.\

So if this weather poem does not please,

Do remember I studied science and not humanities.



Let`s start this off on a happy note,

with words so rare they leap from my throat.

A weak ridge aloft will keep conditions dry and a break in the clouds will bring some sun.

This should last for some of today,

So take this rare opportunity to go out and play.

An approaching upper-level trough will sadly kill this fun,

With an incoming front bringing rain overnight tonight and into Mon.



The advancing trough behind this front,

Will allow showers to continue compounding this affront.

Once the trough passes by Monday night yet another ridge will be overhead.

Temps will rise if only a tease,

For they still can`t escape beyond the 50s.

The next weather system looms to the south filling this forecaster with dread.

As it lifts northward, it looks to return precipitation for Wed.



LONG TERM

Rain will spread as far as the eye can see,

Even though models still tend to disagree.

On the track of the low but this point is fairly moot because no matter who`s right it`s just going to rain some more.

Wet conditions persist for the second half of the week,

so you`d best be accustomed to shoes that squeak.

And so at my heart these models tore,

So I looked upon them like The Raven from days of yore.

I continue to ask if Seattle shall see consistent sun and they continue to seemingly answer...nevermore.

