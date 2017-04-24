Another rain record falls for Western Washington

The Space Needle is reflected in a puddle of water at the Seattle Center. (Photo by Robert Sumner/Getty Images)

Another wet weather record in Western Washington has fallen.

We measure our rain year in Western Washington starting October 1. So far this rainy season we have had 44.67 inches. This breaks the record for October 1 through April 30 of 44.52 inches set last year (10/1/2015-04/30/2016). And we still have time to add more.

For another record, April has already had an inch more than the entire month normally gets.

And we recorded the wettest February-March ever recorded at Sea-Tac Airport.

We will see some breaks in the rain this week, and Saturday looks mild and sunny. Next week also looks drier overall (that’s drier – not dry).

Some good news for those starved for drier, warmer weather. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center’s forecast for the month of May for Washington state is for normal rainfall and normal temperatures. Now meteorologically it is technically called “equal chance” of below, at, or above normal rain and temperature. The important thing is that it doesn’t call for above normal rainfall and below normal temperatures for the month for the first time in a long time.





Incidentally, the summer solstice is 57 days from Monday.

