New Year's Eve fireworks forecast

Fireworks off the Space Needle on New Year's Eve. Photo: Tim Durkan. (Photo: Custom)

If you’re heading outdoors to watch the fireworks, bring your hat and jacket – it will be cold and possibly wet.

New Year’s Eve will start with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 30s.

Look for increasing clouds in the afternoon, with a chance of showers as we move into the 8 p.m. hour.

For the fireworks, just a chance of showers, with temperatures hovering in the mid 30s.

Overnight, however, is when we see the change. After midnight, we will pair up some very cold wind from the north with moisture moving in from the coast. While we’ll see plenty of snow in the mountains, we will also see local snow, with accumulations of up to an inch in places.

With cold temps staying in place, look for that snow to continue off and on throughout New Year’s Day!

