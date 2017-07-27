My deck is wet - why isn't the dry streak over?

We had some drizzle or mist around this morning (unexpectedly) including at Sea-Tac. But our dry streak continues! Why?

This was a big question in our morning news meeting. The first thing to ask is: What is the dry streak we're talking about? Specifically, it is "the number of consecutive days at Sea-Tac without measurable rain in the gauge."

For meteorologists, that is .01". We are not talking about the streak of "no rain around the interior of western Washington" - that was broken on July 20 when we had measurable rain both north and south of SeaTac.

On any given day, we all know the weather varies a lot around Western Washington. Yesterday it was 84 at Sea-Tac but 66 in Anacortes. We look at Sea-Tac because it is the site that observations have been taken officially since 1945-72 years. We use this as our main "climatological" station. The deck where you may have seen it drizzling this morning may not have been around in 1945!

So for apples to apple comparisons, we have to stick with Sea-Tac. Chances were in 1951 when we had our longest string of dry days at Sea-Tac (51 days), it probably drizzled and wetted the roads somewhere around the Sound. What the streak tells us is that it is an unusually long dry stretch.

This morning Sea-Tac reported drizzle but only a trace - not enough to register .01" on the gauge. So the streak we are talking about continues - indicating our dry pattern is continuing.

And your deck will be dry and warm by this afternoon and probably for at least the next week!

© 2017 KING-TV