Heads up for drivers: Mountain pass travel is going to get tricky

Mountain driving conditions will become more winter-like over the next 48 hours.

Mountain pass snow returns Tuesday night through Wednesday for Eastern Washington, Idaho\ and Montana.

Watch for reduced visibility and slick roads over Snoqualmie Pass, Stevens Pass, Lookout Pass and 4th of July Pass.

Here what's you can expect from a frontal band tracking from SW to NE over the next 24 hours:

HIGHER ELEVATIONS

Heavy rain begins over the Cascades Tuesday evening after 4 p.m. This will switch over to snow as temperatures drop below freezing. Snow will pick up over the northeast Washington mountains after midnight and Idaho Panhandle mountains. Snow chances continue Wednesday. Expect 2-4 inches Tuesday night - Wednesday.

LOWER ELEVATIONS

Rain will spread past the Eastern Slopes of the Cascades around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Heavy rain moves in to the Spokane area around midnight. Rain is likely off-and-on all day Wednesday for the majority of Inland Northwest. Expect 0.25"-1.5" with the higher totals likely over the Idaho Panhandle and Montana.

