Snow slams Portland metro area, city comes to standstill

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Portland was pounded with snow Tuesday night and it's not expected to stop until late Wednesday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning went into effect Tuesday night in Multnomah, Columbia, Washington and Clackamas counties with 2-6 inches of snow anticipated through 1 p.m. Wednesday.

However, snow fell at a rate of more than an inch an hour, with some areas in Portland getting 10 inches before midnight. Snow began sticking in Portland at around 5 p.m. The National Weather Service said areas like Forest Grove and Banks might see the most snow.

Snow was also reported in southwest Washington early Tuesday evening with 4 inches falling by midnight.

To the south, Salem began getting snow at around 6 p.m., and could see 2-5 inches.

In the gorge, there will be 8-12 inches of snow by Wednesday morning.

The snow will taper off late Wednesday morning. Following the snow, Thursday and Friday will be dry and sunny but chilly with highs around freezing.

KGW chief meteorologist Matt Zaffino said he doesn't expect snow in the Portland area to melt until Saturday.

"I don't really see the temperatures climbing much above freezing over the next several days," he said.

Transportation

While the early evening commute mostly went by without a hitch, traffic was at a gridlock on many roads after 8 p.m.

Interstate 84 was closed in both directions at about 10 p.m. from Troutdale to Hood River. Check TripCheck for latest road updates

All drivers on state highways in Portland were required to use chains or traction tires after 10:30 p.m.

Southbound I-5 was at a standstill for times. Cars were once again stuck on Highway 26, much like they were during a snow storm this past December.

A bus spun out and blocked southbound I-405 near the Burnside overpass.

TriMet is advising people to avoid travel if necessary as some bus lines have been stopped, others moved to snow routes, and some delayed. MAX trains were also delayed. They recommend checking your route before heading out. Click here for TriMet alerts

The morning commute is likely to be difficult with inches of snow still on the road. Many school districts, including Portland, Beaverton, North Clackamas, Vancouver and Lake Oswego are closed on Wednesday.

At Portland International Airport, some flights were redirected from Portland to Seattle due to the snow. Runways were temporarily closed so plows could remove snow.

The Portland Trail Blazers and Cleveland Cavaliers were both scheduled to fly into PDX Tuesday night for a Wednesday night matchup. Blazers players said if they couldn't land at PDX, they would be forced to land at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, bus down to Portland and be ready for Wednesday's 7:30 p.m. tip.

They've decided we will fly anyway 😐 and if we can't land we will fly to a different city and bus 😑 https://t.co/WQ1ORRdKFP — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 11, 2017

So there's a snow storm in Portland... The airport is closed,And they want us to fly anyway and if we have to ... Land in Seattle... And bus — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) January 11, 2017

ODOT preparation

Following that December snow storm, the Oregon Department of Transportation said it would consider using salt on Portland area highways.

When it snowed last Saturday, ODOT used salt for the first time on Highway 26. Crews will use it again, if needed, but right now say they still don’t have access the salt, or a place to store it. It's unclear of ODOT used salt Tuesday night.

“We’re working on storage. We are working on the truck dispersal of it, and we are working on what level of intensity do you distribute the salt. We are not going to spread it everywhere willy-nilly, that’s a bad idea. But we are going to continue to use it, and will find our opportunities, very controlled, surgical and tactical,” said ODOT Spokesperson Don Hamilton.