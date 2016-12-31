Lowlands could see snow for New Year's

Redmond. Photo: Maher Salem.

The lowlands could ring in the New Year with snow Saturday night.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from Saturday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 10 a.m.

The Seattle metro area could get between a trace-2 inches of snow overnight, says meteorologist Mark Coleman. The snow could begin about midnight and fall through 4 a.m. There's a chance for snow showers again about 9 a.m. - 10 a.m., and Seattle could accumulate another inch tomorrow.

However, the snow and cloud cover should not obscure views of the fireworks.

It hasn't snowed in Seattle on New Year's Eve in about 50 years.

Olympia, Tacoma, and the South Sound should see snowfall similar to Seattle.

"The I-5 corridor is a great way to think about this," Coleman said. "No matter where you are on the I-5 corridor, you need to be aware of this."

The Cascade foothills and western Whatcom and Skagit Counties will be hit a bit harder. The foothills could see up to 4 inches overnight, and Bellingham and Mount Vernon could get up to 3 inches.

Temperatures will be chilly, with highs in the low 30s and overnight lows in the low 20s most of next week. expect a New Year's Day high of about 35 degrees.

Some areas already had New Year’s Eve snow Saturday afternoon, with snowfall reported in Federal Way, Auburn, and Stanwood.

Photos: New Year’s Eve snow

