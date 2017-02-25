Lowland snow possible Saturday night, Sunday

Snow on Queen Anne hill in Seattle (Photo: KING / Diane Lewis) (Photo: Javier, Liza)

SEATTLE -- Yet again, we face another threat for lowland snow. An upper level low is approaching from Alaska bringing a good chance of, at least, some white stuff Saturday night and Sunday.

Here’s what we’re looking at: Many lowland cities have a chance at seeing snow beginning after dark Saturday night into Sunday morning. Right now, we’re eyeing up cities away from Puget Sound with elevations above 300 feet for any accumulation. While the snow may drop down to sea level, it will most likely melt on contact with the ground.

This appears to be a “showery” event, meaning snow totals will likely vary from town to town. As far as accumulation, we’re looking at anywhere from a dusting to 3” of snow over those higher hillsides. Some forecast models are hinting a bit more along the I-90 corridor closer to Snoqualmie Pass.

Keep in mind, Sunday may also include a sunbreak or two, as well. With a higher sun angle, any breakage in the clouds will allow any snow to start melting quickly. It looks as though the snow level rises back above 1,000 feet by Sunday afternoon as surface temperatures begin to warm.

Looking further out, the trough lingers into Monday with a few more rain/snow showers possible. However, this probably won’t have much of an impact on your workday commute. By Tuesday, more Pacific air begins to move into the interior bumping temperatures up a bit. This should give us mostly rain chances with the snow limited to up in the mountains.

The bottom line: A rain/snow mix is in the forecast Saturday night and Sunday. While snow is appearing more likely for elevated hillsides, the impacts from this event should be fairly small. Light snow may accumulate on grassy surfaces, car windows and perhaps side streets and residential areas, but main roads should be OK to drive.

