Lowland snow hits Western Washington Friday

Snow in Bellingham, Wash, Dec. 23, 2016. (Credit: Greg Otterholt)

A white Christmas came early Friday! It’s amazing what the difference between 38 degrees and 35 degrees can do!

While areas from Seattle southward are saw temperatures, hover in the upper 30s and rain, a few degrees drop in temperature allowed snow to fall from Lynnwood north as of 10 a.m. We even saw some light accumulation on lesser traveled roads.

As a trough of low pressure approaches from the west, cooler air continues to filter in. Eventually, through Friday afternoon, the air above us will be cool enough to support snow for most of the interior lowlands. While snowflakes are likely, accumulation going to be more difficult in places.

As the air cools, it will also begin to dry out as well. Showers should become less numerous this evening and overnight, eventually coming to an end early Saturday morning. PHOTOS: Holiday snow





Here’s what’s really happening: most of what falls actually starts out as snow. Rain and snow initially start out as microscopic ice crystals. They grow, and fall out of the cloud they formed in. As they fall to the ground, the temperature can vary significantly. Once it falls into a layer in the atmosphere warmer than freezing, it begins to melt. Some layers are so warm that the snowflake melts entirely, just like what happened this morning around Seattle, and it falls as rain. Some layers are warm enough to melt the snowflake partially, like what we’re seeing over parts of the North Interior, and we see a rain/snow mix or a wet snow. Because we only have limited data showing us what the temperature environment is aloft, it makes for a difficult forecast. A couple degrees can mean the difference between a cold rain and accumulating snow. And not just temperatures at the surface, but the entire air column.

That’s the long-winded response to a tough forecast this morning.

Bottom line: snowflakes for most, accumulation for some, and done before noon Christmas Eve.

