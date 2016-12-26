Lots of mountain snow this week starting Monday afternoon

Expect snow in the passes during your Thanksgiving and Apple Cup commute.

SEATTLE -- Great news for skiers and snowboarders. Not so great for drivers. Heavy mountain snow is in the forecast for the next few days beginning Monday afternoon.

A strong storm system is set to roll into western Washington later Monday. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for the Cascades and Olympics, and several feet is forecast to fall over the next few days.

This is our in-house snow forecast model from the University of Washington going from Monday to Wednesday. Notice the bright yellow colors indicating more than two feet in that period.

While it may be fun to play in, it won’t be fun to drive in. Monday is a big travel day as folks return home from the Christmas holiday weekend. WSDOT's holiday travel charts show that traffic is supposed to be much heavier than usual on both Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass and US 2 over Stevens Pass. Although volumes are expected to go down in the afternoon, it will still be much higher than normal as the snow begins to fall.

If you have to travel over the passes, do it early today. Once we get into the latter part of the afternoon, snow will begin to pile up, and road conditions will start to deteriorate. Plan accordingly.

This year has been pretty solid for mountain snow so far. Most local ski resorts have well over 100 inches on the season so far. Although there has not been much snow these past few days, this hefty dumping will help freshen things up again.

While the snowiest conditions are expected Monday night through Tuesday, the snow level is forecast to stay below pass level all week long. That means any new storm system that moves through the region will drop more snow on the passes. Our next chance for anything significant will be Thursday, and possibly Jan. 1 or Jan. 2.

Stay tuned!

