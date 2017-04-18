Look up! Lyrid meteor shower is here

A meteor shower (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Photo: 2016 Getty Images)

There's a meteor shower happening in the skies right now.

The Lyrid meteor shower is an annual show producing around 20 meteors per hour. While not as popular as the Perseids or Geminids (the Geminids produce 100 or more per hour), they are produced by the same phenomenon.

A comet known as C/1861 G1 Thatcher discovered back in 1861, left behind dust particles that the Earth revolves into this time of year.





The annual show goes from April 16 through April 25 but will be peaking Friday night through Saturday morning. The skies should be mostly clear Friday night for viewing. Also, the moon will be in its crescent phase, limiting light pollution.

For your best chance to see some of these meteors get away from city lights. The best viewing is typically between midnight and just before dawn.

