Snow in Arlington by Christina Fureby.

Get ready for a January chill the next couple days.

Most places in Western Washington were waking up Monday to temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s - and it's about to get colder.

"For the next couple of mornings after this, we're going to be looking at upper teens to mid 20s," said KING 5 Meteorologist Rich Marriott, "but the sun will be coming out later today for just about everywhere."

A few scattered snow flurries returned Monday morning, mostly over the Olympic mountain range, the Kitsap Peninsula and maybe some in the Everett-North Seattle area, but nothing significant since there's no moisture in the air. Areas that got snow on New Year's might see icy roads Monday, especially on side streets, but for the most part, main streets and thoroughfares should be clear.

Temperatures should warm up to the low to mid 30s later in the day.

"We'll end the second day of January with sunshine just about everywhere, but not a whole lot of warming," said Marriott.

In the mountains, snow was hampering road conditions for some of the passes. Snoqualmie Pass had no restrictions (but that could change), traction tires were advised for Stevens Pass, traction tires are required for Blewett Pass; chains are required for White Pass due to the heavy snow.

"If you have to travel across the pass, wait until a little bit later on today, things will be much in better shape for travel across the Cascades," said Marriott.

Get full weather forecast

Check traffic

Check pass reports

Copyright 2016 KING